After going 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics (who will start Shintaro Fujinami) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.793) and total hits (11) this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is eighth in slugging.

In 85.7% of his games this year (six of seven), Franco has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (57.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 42.9% of his games this year, and 9.4% of his trips to the dish.

Franco has driven in a run in five games this year (71.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in five of seven games so far this season.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings