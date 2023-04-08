After claiming a win in the Valspar Championship in his most recent tournament, Taylor Moore is set to compete in the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia from April 6- 9.

Looking to place a wager on Moore at the Masters Tournament this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Taylor Moore Insights

Moore has finished better than par 11 times and scored 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score in four of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Over his last 18 rounds, Moore has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Moore has won one of his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

In his past five appearances, Moore has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Moore will look to make the cut for the fourth event in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 28 -7 278 1 20 2 3 $3.6M

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,294 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,545-yard length for this week's event.

Players have carded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +1.

The average course Moore has played i the last year (7,311 yards) is 234 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,545).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +1.

Moore's Last Time Out

Moore was somewhat mediocre over the 20 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, averaging 3.15 strokes to finish in the 50th percentile of competitors.

He shot well to finish in the 100th percentile on par 4s at the Valspar Championship, averaging 3.83 strokes on those 36 holes.

Moore shot better than 83% of the competitors at the Valspar Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.75.

Moore recorded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the field averaged 1.4).

On the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Moore carded four bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 3.4).

Moore's seven birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Valspar Championship were more than the tournament average (3.3).

At that most recent outing, Moore's par-4 performance (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse one time (better than the field's average, 6.0).

Moore finished the Valspar Championship carding a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.3 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Valspar Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Moore finished without one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6- 9, 2023

April 6- 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards

