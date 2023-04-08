Talor Gooch will compete in the 2023 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia at Augusta National Golf Club from April 6 - 9.

Looking to wager on Gooch at the Masters Tournament this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Talor Gooch Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Gooch has finished below par eight times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Gooch has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In his past five appearances, Gooch has finished in the top 20 once.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five appearances.

Gooch has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 6 24 -1 283 0 4 0 0 $541,822

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Gooch finished 14th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 7,545 yards, 251 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Augusta National Golf Club have averaged a score of +1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Augusta National Golf Club checks in at 7,545 yards, 198 yards longer than the average course Gooch has played in the past year (7,347 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, lower than the +1 average at this course.

Gooch's Last Time Out

Gooch was in the 61st percentile on par 3s at The Open Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.88 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 56) at The Open Championship, which was good enough to land him in the 88th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.97).

Gooch was better than just 11% of the competitors at The Open Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.62.

Gooch recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at The Open Championship, better than the field average of 0.5.

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, Gooch recorded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.2).

Gooch had more birdies or better (14) than the tournament average of 9.1 on the 56 par-4s at The Open Championship.

At that most recent outing, Gooch's par-4 performance (on 56 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 7.9).

Gooch ended The Open Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.7) with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at The Open Championship, Gooch underperformed compared to the field average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Gooch Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.