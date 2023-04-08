When the (2-5) go head to head against the (7-0) at Tropicana Field on Saturday, April 8 at 4:10 PM ET, Shintaro Fujinami will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 4).

The Rays are favored in this one, at -275, while the underdog Athletics have +220 odds to play spoiler. The total for the contest has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Rays vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs - TB (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Fujinami - OAK (0-1, 30.86 ERA)

Rays vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favored in seven games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Rays have played three times as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, and won in each game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Athletics have won in two of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Athletics this season with a +220 moneyline set for this game.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 7th 2nd Win AL East +190 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.