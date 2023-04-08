How to Watch the Rays vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics face the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at Tropicana Field. Jeffrey Springs will start for Tampa Bay, with first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.
Rays vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with 18 total home runs, averaging 2.6 per game.
- Tampa Bay has an MLB-high .570 slugging percentage.
- The Rays have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.285).
- Tampa Bay has the most productive offense in baseball, scoring 7.6 runs per game (53 total runs).
- The Rays are fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .356.
- The Rays strike out 7.1 times per game, the third-best average in the majors.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 18th in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.43).
- Rays pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in MLB (1.079).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Springs (1-0) starts for the Rays, his second this season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers without surrendering a hit.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/2/2023
|Tigers
|W 5-1
|Home
|Jeffrey Springs
|Joey Wentz
|4/3/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-2
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Trevor Williams
|4/4/2023
|Nationals
|W 10-6
|Away
|Josh Fleming
|Chad Kuhl
|4/5/2023
|Nationals
|W 7-2
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Patrick Corbin
|4/7/2023
|Athletics
|W 9-5
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Ken Waldichuk
|4/8/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jeffrey Springs
|Shintaro Fujinami
|4/9/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Drew Rasmussen
|James Kaprielian
|4/10/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Josh Fleming
|Nick Pivetta
|4/11/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Corey Kluber
|4/12/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Chris Sale
|4/13/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Jeffrey Springs
|Tanner Houck
