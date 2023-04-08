On Saturday, Randy Arozarena (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Shintaro Fujinami. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Athletics.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

  • Arozarena has nine hits this season and a team-best OBP of .484.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 33rd in slugging.
  • Arozarena is batting .389 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
  • Arozarena has gotten a hit in all seven games this season, with more than one hit twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • In five games this season, Arozarena has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five of seven games (71.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (100.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.5 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 6.33 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (11 total, 1.6 per game).
  • The Athletics will look to Fujinami (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing five hits.
