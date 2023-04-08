Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Manuel Margot -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with Shintaro Fujinami on the mound, on April 8 at 4:10 PM ET.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is batting .200 with a home run and a walk.
- In three of six games this year, Margot got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Margot has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.5 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.33).
- Athletics pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (11 total, 1.6 per game).
- Fujinami (0-1) pitches for the Athletics to make his second start this season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 2 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up five hits.
