Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Luke Raley and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Shintaro Fujinami) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Nationals.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Luke Raley At The Plate (2022)
- Raley hit .197 with two doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- Raley reached base via a hit in nine of 22 games last season (40.9%), including multiple hits in 13.6% of those games (three of them).
- He went deep once out of 22 games a year ago, going deep in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Raley picked up an RBI in four of 22 games last year.
- He crossed home in six of 22 games a year ago (27.3%), including one multi-run game.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.111
|AVG
|.265
|.226
|OBP
|.366
|.111
|SLG
|.412
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|3
|12/2
|K/BB
|12/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- Athletics pitchers combined to give up 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Fujinami (0-1) takes the mound for the Athletics to make his second start this season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed 2 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up five hits.
