Lightning vs. Senators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ottawa Senators (37-35-7) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning (45-28-6) at home on Saturday, April 8 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, SN360, and CITY.
Lightning vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, SN360, and CITY
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-155)
|Senators (+135)
|-
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have gone 39-21 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Tampa Bay is 27-12 (winning 69.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.
- The Lightning have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this game.
Lightning vs. Senators Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Senators Total (Rank)
|268 (7th)
|Goals
|246 (19th)
|241 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|260 (21st)
|67 (3rd)
|Power Play Goals
|70 (2nd)
|50 (16th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|54 (20th)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Tampa Bay went over four times.
- During their last 10 games, the Lightning have scored 1.2 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Lightning's 268 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.
- The Lightning are ranked 13th in total goals against, giving up 3.0 goals per game (241 total) in NHL action.
- The team is ranked 11th in goal differential at +27.
