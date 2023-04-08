The Tampa Bay Lightning (45-28-6) visit the Ottawa Senators (37-35-7), who have lost four in a row, on Saturday, April 8 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, SN360, and CITY.

Over the last 10 contests, the Lightning have put up a record of 4-6-0. They have totaled 30 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 31. They have gone on the power play 26 times during that span, and have capitalized with six goals (23.1% of opportunities).

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Saturday's hockey action.

Lightning vs. Senators Predictions for Saturday

Our model for this contest predicts a final score of Senators 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Senators (+120)

Senators (+120) Computer Predicted Total: 6.5

6.5 Computer Predicted Spread: Senators (-0.3)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have finished 8-6-14 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 45-28-6.

In the 19 games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 9-6-4 record (good for 22 points).

In the 10 games this season the Lightning scored just one goal, they've finished 1-9-0 (two points).

Tampa Bay has lost all 10 games this season when it scored two goals.

The Lightning have scored more than two goals in 57 games (44-8-5, 93 points).

In the 34 games when Tampa Bay has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it picked up 41 points after finishing 19-12-3.

In the 42 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 26-12-4 (56 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents 36 times, and went 18-16-2 (38 points).

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 8th 3.39 Goals Scored 3.11 19th 13th 3.05 Goals Allowed 3.29 21st 14th 31.9 Shots 33.4 6th 19th 31.5 Shots Allowed 31.4 18th 2nd 25.3% Power Play % 23.9% 7th 15th 80% Penalty Kill % 80.9% 13th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Lightning vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, SN360, and CITY

ESPN+, BSSUN, SN360, and CITY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.