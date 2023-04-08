Held from April 6 - 9, Kurt Kitayama is set to play in the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Looking to place a wager on Kitayama at the Masters Tournament this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Kurt Kitayama Insights

Kitayama has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score in three of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Kitayama has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Kitayama has won one of his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five appearances.

Kitayama has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 25 -7 277 1 13 4 4 $7M

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,294 yards, 251 yards shorter than the 7,545-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Augusta National Golf Club has a recent scoring average of +1.

The average course Kitayama has played i the last year (7,327 yards) is 218 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,545).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the +1 average at this course.

Kitayama's Last Time Out

Kitayama was in the 44th percentile on par 3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.35 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which landed him in the eighth percentile of the field.

Kitayama shot better than 55% of the competitors at THE PLAYERS Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.67.

Kitayama carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Kitayama had fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.7).

Kitayama's two birdies or better on par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship were less than the field average of 5.1.

In that last competition, Kitayama's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 7.1).

Kitayama ended THE PLAYERS Championship with a birdie or better on four of eight par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 5.1.

On the eight par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Kitayama underperformed compared to the field average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards

