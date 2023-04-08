On Saturday, Jose Siri (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Shintaro Fujinami. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri has two doubles, two home runs and a walk while hitting .318.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.

Siri will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer in his last games.

Siri has gotten a hit in all six games this year, with more than one hit once.

In six games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Siri has picked up an RBI in five games this season (83.3%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (50.0%).

He has scored at least one run four times this season (66.7%), including one multi-run game.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings