Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jose Siri (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Shintaro Fujinami. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri has two doubles, two home runs and a walk while hitting .318.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.
- Siri will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer in his last games.
- Siri has gotten a hit in all six games this year, with more than one hit once.
- In six games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Siri has picked up an RBI in five games this season (83.3%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (50.0%).
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (66.7%), including one multi-run game.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (100.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.5 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (6.33).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 11 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Fujinami (0-1) pitches for the Athletics to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed 2 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up five hits.
