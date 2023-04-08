On Saturday, Jose Siri (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Shintaro Fujinami. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri has two doubles, two home runs and a walk while hitting .318.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.
  • Siri will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer in his last games.
  • Siri has gotten a hit in all six games this year, with more than one hit once.
  • In six games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Siri has picked up an RBI in five games this season (83.3%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (50.0%).
  • He has scored at least one run four times this season (66.7%), including one multi-run game.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.5 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (6.33).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 11 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • Fujinami (0-1) pitches for the Athletics to make his second start of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed 2 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up five hits.
