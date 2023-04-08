Isaac Paredes -- 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with Shintaro Fujinami on the hill, on April 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up four RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run) against the Athletics.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes is hitting .318 with two home runs and a walk.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 60th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
  • In four of seven games this season (57.1%), Paredes has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of seven games played this year, and in 8.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Paredes has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once three times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.5 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 6.33 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (11 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Fujinami (0-1) pitches for the Athletics to make his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up five hits.
