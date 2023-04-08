Isaac Paredes -- 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with Shintaro Fujinami on the hill, on April 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up four RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run) against the Athletics.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami

Shintaro Fujinami TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .318 with two home runs and a walk.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 60th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

In four of seven games this season (57.1%), Paredes has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of seven games played this year, and in 8.7% of his plate appearances.

Paredes has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once three times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

