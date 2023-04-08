On Saturday, Brandon Lowe (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Shintaro Fujinami. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Tropicana Field

TV Channel: BSSUN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate (2022)

Lowe hit .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Lowe got a hit in 52.3% of his 65 games last season, with more than one hit in 23.1% of them.

In seven of 65 games last year, he homered (10.8%). He went deep in 3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Lowe drove in a run in 16 out of 65 games last year (24.6%), with two or more RBIz in seven of those contests (10.8%).

In 23 of 65 games last season (35.4%) he scored, and in five of those games (7.7%) he scored more than once.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 31 GP 34 .263 AVG .182 .320 OBP .298 .465 SLG .306 13 XBH 7 4 HR 4 11 RBI 14 26/10 K/BB 35/17 1 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 34 18 (58.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (47.1%) 10 (32.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (14.7%) 13 (41.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (29.4%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (8.8%) 8 (25.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (23.5%)

