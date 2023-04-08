On Saturday, Brandon Lowe (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Shintaro Fujinami. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate (2022)

  • Lowe hit .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.
  • Lowe got a hit in 52.3% of his 65 games last season, with more than one hit in 23.1% of them.
  • In seven of 65 games last year, he homered (10.8%). He went deep in 3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Lowe drove in a run in 16 out of 65 games last year (24.6%), with two or more RBIz in seven of those contests (10.8%).
  • In 23 of 65 games last season (35.4%) he scored, and in five of those games (7.7%) he scored more than once.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
31 GP 34
18 (58.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (47.1%)
10 (32.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (14.7%)
13 (41.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (29.4%)
4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (8.8%)
8 (25.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (23.5%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
  • The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
  • Athletics pitchers combined to surrender 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Fujinami (0-1) starts for the Athletics, his second this season.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 2 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up five hits.
