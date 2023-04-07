After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Ken Waldichuk) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate (2022)

  • Diaz had an on-base percentage of .404 while batting .296.
  • Among qualified batters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 15th, his on-base percentage ranked sixth, and he was 69th in the league in slugging.
  • Diaz got a base hit in 86 of 139 games last season (61.9%), with more than one hit in 43 of those contests (30.9%).
  • He homered in 6.5% of his games last year (nine of 139), and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Diaz picked up an RBI in 28.1% of his games last year (39 of 139), with two or more RBIs in 13 of those contests (9.4%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
  • He scored a run in 53 of his 139 games a season ago (38.1%), with more than one run scored 16 times (11.5%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
64 GP 71
.252 AVG .332
.381 OBP .423
.355 SLG .479
14 XBH 28
4 HR 5
21 RBI 36
24/41 K/BB 36/39
2 SB 1
Home Away
65 GP 74
35 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 51 (68.9%)
16 (24.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 27 (36.5%)
24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (39.2%)
4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.8%)
14 (21.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (33.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 4.53 team ERA ranked 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combined to give up 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • The Athletics are sending Waldichuk (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
