Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wander Franco -- 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, on April 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Nationals.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.481), slugging percentage (.792) and total hits (10) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 11th in slugging.
- In 83.3% of his games this season (five of six), Franco has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (66.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in two of six games played this season, and in 7.4% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year (66.7%), Franco has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four games this season (66.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.6 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.79).
- The Athletics rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (six total, one per game).
- Waldichuk (0-1) takes the mound for the Athletics to make his second start of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
