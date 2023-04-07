On Friday, Taylor Walls (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Ken Waldichuk

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is hitting .313 with a double and a walk.

Walls is batting .333 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In four of six games this season, Walls has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In six games played this year, he has not homered.

Walls has driven in a run in one game this year.

In four of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

