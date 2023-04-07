On Friday, Taylor Walls (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

  • Walls is hitting .313 with a double and a walk.
  • Walls is batting .333 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • In four of six games this season, Walls has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In six games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Walls has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • In four of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.6 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.79).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow six total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • The Athletics will look to Waldichuk (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
