(6-0) will match up with the (2-4) at Tropicana Field on Friday, April 7 at 6:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 5 Ks, Zach Eflin will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -275, while the underdog Athletics have +220 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup.

Rays vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (1-0, 1.80 ERA) vs Ken Waldichuk - OAK (0-1, 9.53 ERA)

Rays vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rays versus Athletics game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rays (-275) in this matchup, means that you think the Rays will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $13.64 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Wander Franco get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more.

Rays vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favored in six games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Rays have played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win two times (33.3%) in those games.

The Athletics have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +220.

Rays vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yandy Díaz 1.5 (-149) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Harold Ramirez 1.5 (-133) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180) Wander Franco 1.5 (-133) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Jose Siri 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+260)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 3rd Win AL East +200 - 2nd

Think the Rays can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Tampa Bay and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook!

