The Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletics will play on Friday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET, with Yandy Diaz and Seth Brown among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Rays vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSUN

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank second in MLB play with 13 home runs. They average 2.2 per game.

Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .542 slugging percentage.

The Rays' .284 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the No. 1 offense in baseball, scoring 7.3 runs per game (44 total runs).

The Rays are seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .348.

The Rays strike out 7.3 times per game to rank fifth in MLB.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.00).

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in baseball (1.019).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Eflin (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his second this season.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 4/1/2023 Tigers W 12-2 Home Zach Eflin Spencer Turnbull 4/2/2023 Tigers W 5-1 Home Jeffrey Springs Joey Wentz 4/3/2023 Nationals W 6-2 Away Drew Rasmussen Trevor Williams 4/4/2023 Nationals W 10-6 Away Josh Fleming Chad Kuhl 4/5/2023 Nationals W 7-2 Away Shane McClanahan Patrick Corbin 4/7/2023 Athletics - Home Zach Eflin Ken Waldichuk 4/8/2023 Athletics - Home Jeffrey Springs Shintaro Fujinami 4/9/2023 Athletics - Home Drew Rasmussen James Kaprielian 4/10/2023 Red Sox - Home Josh Fleming Nick Pivetta 4/11/2023 Red Sox - Home Shane McClanahan Corey Kluber 4/12/2023 Red Sox - Home Zach Eflin Chris Sale

