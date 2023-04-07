How to Watch the Rays vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletics will play on Friday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET, with Yandy Diaz and Seth Brown among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Rays vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays rank second in MLB play with 13 home runs. They average 2.2 per game.
- Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .542 slugging percentage.
- The Rays' .284 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has the No. 1 offense in baseball, scoring 7.3 runs per game (44 total runs).
- The Rays are seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .348.
- The Rays strike out 7.3 times per game to rank fifth in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.00).
- Rays pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in baseball (1.019).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zach Eflin (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his second this season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/1/2023
|Tigers
|W 12-2
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Spencer Turnbull
|4/2/2023
|Tigers
|W 5-1
|Home
|Jeffrey Springs
|Joey Wentz
|4/3/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-2
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Trevor Williams
|4/4/2023
|Nationals
|W 10-6
|Away
|Josh Fleming
|Chad Kuhl
|4/5/2023
|Nationals
|W 7-2
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Patrick Corbin
|4/7/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Ken Waldichuk
|4/8/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jeffrey Springs
|Shintaro Fujinami
|4/9/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Drew Rasmussen
|James Kaprielian
|4/10/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Josh Fleming
|Nick Pivetta
|4/11/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Corey Kluber
|4/12/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Chris Sale
