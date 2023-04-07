Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Randy Arozarena (coming off going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is hitting .364 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 26th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
- Arozarena enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .389 with one homer.
- Arozarena has gotten a hit in all six games this year, with more than one hit twice.
- He has homered in one of six games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Arozarena has driven in a run in five games this season (83.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In five games this year (83.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (100.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.79).
- The Athletics rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (six total, one per game).
- Waldichuk (0-1) makes the start for the Athletics, his second of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
