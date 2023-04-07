On Friday, Randy Arozarena (coming off going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is hitting .364 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 26th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Arozarena enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .389 with one homer.

Arozarena has gotten a hit in all six games this year, with more than one hit twice.

He has homered in one of six games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Arozarena has driven in a run in five games this season (83.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In five games this year (83.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (100.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings