The Brooklyn Nets (44-36) face the Orlando Magic (34-46) as heavy, 11-point favorites on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSFL.

Magic vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSFL

YES and BSFL Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Magic vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 117 - Magic 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 11)

Magic (+ 11) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



The Magic's .562 ATS win percentage (45-32-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Nets' .525 mark (42-38-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Brooklyn covers the spread when it is an 11-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's less often than Orlando covers as an underdog of 11 or more (60%).

Brooklyn and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 45% of the time this season (36 out of 80). That's less often than Orlando and its opponents have (40 out of 80).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nets are 30-12, while the Magic are 24-36 as moneyline underdogs.

Magic Performance Insights

Orlando is the fifth-worst team in the league in points scored (111.8 per game) and 16th in points allowed (114).

This season the Magic are fifth-worst in the NBA in assists at 23.3 per game.

In 2022-23 the Magic are fourth-worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.7 per game) and rank 24th in 3-point percentage (34.8%).

In 2022-23, Orlando has taken 64.3% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 35.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.6% of Orlando's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 26.4% have been 3-pointers.

