Manuel Margot -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the mound, on April 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Manuel Margot At The Plate (2022)

Margot hit .274 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 walks.

Margot had a hit in 62 of 91 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 24 of those games.

He homered in 4.4% of his games last season (91 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In 37.4% of his games a season ago (34 of 91), Margot plated a run. In nine of those games (9.9%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.

In 27 of 91 games last season (29.7%) he scored, and in eight of those games (8.8%) he scored two or more runs.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 43 .262 AVG .287 .317 OBP .337 .314 SLG .439 8 XBH 16 0 HR 4 19 RBI 28 36/12 K/BB 32/13 0 SB 7 Home Away 46 GP 45 30 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (71.1%) 10 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (31.1%) 12 (26.1%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (8.9%) 16 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (40.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)