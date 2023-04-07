The Brooklyn Nets (44-36) go head to head with the Orlando Magic (34-46) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, April 7, 2023. The matchup airs on YES and BSFL.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nets vs. Magic matchup.

Magic vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSFL

YES and BSFL Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Magic vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Magic vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Nets average 113.6 points per game (18th in the league) while allowing 112.6 per outing (eighth in the NBA). They have a +82 scoring differential overall.

The Magic have a -180 scoring differential, falling short by 2.2 points per game. They're putting up 111.8 points per game, 26th in the league, and are allowing 114 per outing to rank 16th in the NBA.

These teams score 225.4 points per game combined, 7.4 more than this game's over/under.

These teams allow 226.6 points per game combined, 8.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Brooklyn is 41-38-1 ATS this season.

Orlando has put together a 45-32-3 record against the spread this season.

Magic and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic - - - Nets +60000 +20000 -5882

