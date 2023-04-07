Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Jose Siri (on the back of going 1-for-3 with two RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Nationals.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jose Siri At The Plate (2022)
- Siri hit .213 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks.
- In 44.3% of his 106 games last season, Siri had a hit. He also had 14 multi-hit games in 2022.
- In eight of 106 games last year, he left the yard (7.5%). He went deep in 2.2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- In 18.9% of his 106 games a year ago, Siri drove in a run (20 times). He also had four games with multiple RBIs (3.8%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
- In 37.7% of his games last year (40 of 106), he scored at least one run, and in 12 (11.3%) he scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|49
|.206
|AVG
|.217
|.279
|OBP
|.259
|.278
|SLG
|.383
|5
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|5
|5
|RBI
|19
|42/11
|K/BB
|66/9
|11
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|59
|19 (40.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|28 (47.5%)
|5 (10.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (15.3%)
|18 (38.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (37.3%)
|2 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (10.2%)
|5 (10.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (25.4%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Athletics pitchers combined to give up 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Waldichuk (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Athletics, his second this season.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.