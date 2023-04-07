Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Isaac Paredes (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .235 with a home run and a walk.
- In three of six games this year, Paredes has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Paredes has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.6 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 5.79 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (six total, one per game).
- Waldichuk (0-1) takes the mound for the Athletics to make his second start this season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
