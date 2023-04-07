The Miami Heat (43-37) are favored (-7) to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (34-46) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs on NBCS-DC and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and BSSUN
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Venue: Capital One Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat vs. Wizards Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Wizards 112 - Heat 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Wizards

  • Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 7)
  • Pick OU: Over (218)
  • The Wizards' .450 ATS win percentage (36-41-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .362 mark (29-47-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
  • Miami (4-11) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7 points or more this season (26.7%) than Washington (8-8-1) does as a 7+-point underdog (47.1%).
  • When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Miami does it in fewer games (47.5% of the time) than Washington (51.2%).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 35-21, a better tally than the Wizards have recorded (17-36) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Heat Performance Insights

  • Miami has had to count on its defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (109.7 points allowed per game), as it ranks worst in the league offensively with only 109.3 points per contest.
  • The Heat rank 25th in the NBA with 23.7 dimes per game.
  • The Heat are making 11.8 threes per game (17th-ranked in NBA) this season, while sporting a 34.3% three-point percentage (25th-ranked).
  • When it comes to shot breakdown, Miami has taken 59.5% two-pointers (accounting for 69.7% of the team's buckets) and 40.5% three-pointers (30.3%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.