Bam Adebayo and Corey Kispert are two players to watch on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Miami Heat (43-37) match up with the Washington Wizards (34-46) at Capital One Arena.

How to Watch Heat vs. Wizards

Game Day: Friday, April 7

Friday, April 7 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Heat's Last Game

The Heat won their previous game against the 76ers, 129-101, on Thursday. Tyler Herro was their top scorer with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyler Herro 24 4 5 1 0 5 Jimmy Butler 24 3 6 0 0 1 Bam Adebayo 14 8 1 0 0 0

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo paces the Heat at 9.3 rebounds per game, while also averaging 3.2 assists and 20.6 points.

Herro is putting up 20.3 points, 4.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

Max Strus averages 11.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 41.1% from the floor and 35% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Caleb Martin is putting up 9.8 points, 1.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 22.4 4.1 6.3 1.2 0.1 0.5 Tyler Herro 20.9 4.2 3.6 0.6 0.1 3.2 Bam Adebayo 16.4 7.4 2.8 0.8 0.8 0 Caleb Martin 7.7 4.8 2.1 1 0.3 0.7 Max Strus 11.5 2.3 2.2 0.2 0 2.9

