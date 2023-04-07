How to Watch the Heat vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Wizards (34-46) hope to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (43-37) on April 7, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs on NBCS-DC and BSSUN.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Heat vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: Bally Sports
- Watch Heat vs. Wizards with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Heat Stats Insights
- This season, the Heat have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Wizards' opponents have hit.
- In games Miami shoots higher than 47.3% from the field, it is 21-10 overall.
- The Heat are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 14th.
- The Heat record 5.2 fewer points per game (109.3) than the Wizards allow (114.5).
- Miami is 18-5 when scoring more than 114.5 points.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat are putting up 111.2 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 107.5 points per contest.
- Miami is allowing 110.3 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.1 more points than it is allowing away from home (109.2).
- In terms of total threes made, the Heat have performed worse at home this year, making 11.8 three-pointers per game, compared to 11.9 in road games. Meanwhile, they've put up a 35.8% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.9% mark on the road.
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Nikola Jovic
|Out
|Back
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.