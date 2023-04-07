The Washington Wizards (34-46) hope to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (43-37) on April 7, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs on NBCS-DC and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Bally Sports

Heat Stats Insights

This season, the Heat have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Wizards' opponents have hit.

In games Miami shoots higher than 47.3% from the field, it is 21-10 overall.

The Heat are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 14th.

The Heat record 5.2 fewer points per game (109.3) than the Wizards allow (114.5).

Miami is 18-5 when scoring more than 114.5 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat are putting up 111.2 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 107.5 points per contest.

Miami is allowing 110.3 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.1 more points than it is allowing away from home (109.2).

In terms of total threes made, the Heat have performed worse at home this year, making 11.8 three-pointers per game, compared to 11.9 in road games. Meanwhile, they've put up a 35.8% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.9% mark on the road.

Heat Injuries