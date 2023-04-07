See the injury report for the Miami Heat (43-37), which currently includes seven players listed (including Bam Adebayo), as the Heat prepare for their matchup against the Washington Wizards (34-46) at Capital One Arena on Friday, April 7 at 7:00 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Heat secured a 129-101 win against the 76ers. Tyler Herro's team-high 24 points led the Heat in the win.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevin Love PF Questionable Rib 8.2 6.4 1.9 Bam Adebayo C Out Quadricep 20.6 9.3 3.2 Jimmy Butler SF Out Hand 22.9 5.9 5.3 Kyle Lowry PG Out Knee 11.4 4.1 5.1 Max Strus SF Questionable Finger 11.7 3.3 2.1 Tyler Herro SG Out Quadricep 20.3 5.4 4.2 Nikola Jovic PF Out Back 5.5 2.1 0.7

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis: Out (Illness), Monte Morris: Out (Ankle), Bradley Beal: Out (Knee), Kyle Kuzma: Out (Ankle), Deni Avdija: Out (Elbow)

Heat vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and BSSUN

Heat Season Insights

The 109.3 points per game the Heat put up are 5.2 fewer points than the Wizards give up (114.5).

Miami is 18-5 when scoring more than 114.5 points.

The Heat have been scoring 113.6 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 109.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Miami knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) at a 34.3% rate (25th in the NBA), compared to the 13.2 per outing its opponents make while shooting 36.9% from deep.

The Heat rank 25th in the league by averaging 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are ninth in the NBA, allowing 110.7 points per 100 possessions.

Heat vs. Wizards Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -4.5 216.5

