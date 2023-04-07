The Washington Wizards (34-46) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (43-37) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Capital One Arena as 5.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Wizards Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: NBCS-DC and BSSUN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -5.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • A total of 39 of Miami's 80 games with a set total have hit the over (48.8%).
  • So far this season, the Heat have compiled a 29-51-0 record against the spread.
  • This season, Miami has won 34 out of the 54 games, or 63%, in which it has been favored.
  • Miami has a record of 13-9, a 59.1% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Heat.

Heat vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Heat vs Wizards Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 0 0% 109.3 222.5 109.7 224.2 219.7
Wizards 0 0% 113.2 222.5 114.5 224.2 226

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • The Heat have gone 6-4 in their past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
  • Six of Heat's past 10 games have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, Miami has performed worse at home, covering 13 times in 40 home games, and 16 times in 40 road games.
  • The Heat put up 5.2 fewer points per game (109.3) than the Wizards give up (114.5).
  • Miami is 12-11 against the spread and 18-5 overall when scoring more than 114.5 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Heat vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Heat and Wizards Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 29-51 5-18 39-41
Wizards 38-41 14-15 43-37

Heat vs. Wizards Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Heat Wizards
109.3
Points Scored (PG)
 113.2
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 20
12-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 31-19
18-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 27-24
109.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 114.5
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 17
22-32
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 19-5
34-20
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 21-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.