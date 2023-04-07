Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Brandon Lowe (on the back of going 1-for-5) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Nationals.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate (2022)
- Lowe hit .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- Lowe reached base via a hit in 34 of 65 games last season (52.3%), including multiple hits in 23.1% of those games (15 of them).
- He hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games last season (65 in all), going deep in 3% of his plate appearances.
- Lowe picked up an RBI in 24.6% of his games last year (16 of 65), with more than one RBI in seven of them (10.8%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- He came around to score 23 times in 65 games (35.4%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (7.7%).
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.263
|AVG
|.182
|.320
|OBP
|.298
|.465
|SLG
|.306
|13
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|14
|26/10
|K/BB
|35/17
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|18 (58.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (47.1%)
|10 (32.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (14.7%)
|13 (41.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (29.4%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (8.8%)
|8 (25.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (23.5%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Athletics pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Athletics pitchers combined to allow 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Waldichuk (0-1) gets the start for the Athletics, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
