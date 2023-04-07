On Friday, Brandon Lowe (on the back of going 1-for-5) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brandon Lowe At The Plate (2022)

  • Lowe hit .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.
  • Lowe reached base via a hit in 34 of 65 games last season (52.3%), including multiple hits in 23.1% of those games (15 of them).
  • He hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games last season (65 in all), going deep in 3% of his plate appearances.
  • Lowe picked up an RBI in 24.6% of his games last year (16 of 65), with more than one RBI in seven of them (10.8%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He came around to score 23 times in 65 games (35.4%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (7.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
31 GP 34
.263 AVG .182
.320 OBP .298
.465 SLG .306
13 XBH 7
4 HR 4
11 RBI 14
26/10 K/BB 35/17
1 SB 0
Home Away
31 GP 34
18 (58.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (47.1%)
10 (32.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (14.7%)
13 (41.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (29.4%)
4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (8.8%)
8 (25.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (23.5%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
  • Athletics pitchers combined to allow 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Waldichuk (0-1) gets the start for the Athletics, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.