The Orlando Magic (34-45) hit the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers (50-30) as 7.5-point favorites on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSOH. The matchup has a point total of 220.5.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Magic -7.5 220.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Magic Betting Records & Stats

Orlando and its opponents have scored more than 220.5 points in 49 of 79 games this season.

Orlando's outings this year have an average point total of 226.0, 5.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Magic's ATS record is 45-33-0 this season.

This season, Orlando has been favored 18 times and won 10, or 55.6%, of those games.

Orlando has played as a favorite of -300 or more twice this season and won both games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Magic have a 75% chance to win.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Magic vs Cavaliers Total Facts Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Magic 49 62% 112.0 224.4 114.0 221.1 225.4 Cavaliers 40 50% 112.4 224.4 107.1 221.1 220.2

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

The Magic have an 8-1 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in their last 10 games.

The Magic have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.

Orlando has done a better job covering the spread in road games (23-16-0) than it has in home games (22-17-0).

The Magic record 112.0 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 107.1 the Cavaliers give up.

Orlando is 37-19 against the spread and 30-27 overall when scoring more than 107.1 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Magic and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 45-33 1-1 40-39 Cavaliers 43-37 1-0 40-40

Magic vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Magic Cavaliers 112.0 Points Scored (PG) 112.4 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 37-19 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 18-14 30-27 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 23-9 114.0 Points Allowed (PG) 107.1 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 28-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-14 26-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 40-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.