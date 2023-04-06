Magic vs. Cavaliers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 6
The Cleveland Cavaliers (50-30), on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Amway Center, go up against the Orlando Magic (34-45). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSOH.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Magic vs. Cavaliers matchup.
Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSOH
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Amway Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Magic vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Magic Moneyline
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Magic (-9)
|217.5
|-410
|+330
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Magic (-10.5)
|217.5
|-450
|+333
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|Tipico
|-
|222.5
|-310
|+255
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Magic vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends
- The Magic are being outscored by two points per game with a -156 scoring differential overall. They put up 112 points per game (26th in the NBA) and give up 114 per contest (16th in the league).
- The Cavaliers are outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game, with a +428 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.4 points per game (24th in NBA) and give up 107.1 per contest (first in league).
- These teams score 224.4 points per game combined, 6.9 more than this game's over/under.
- Opponents of these two teams average 221.1 points per game combined, 3.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Orlando has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 34 times.
- Cleveland has won 41 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 39 times.
Magic and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Magic
|-
|-
|-
|Cavaliers
|+4500
|+1600
|-
Looking to place a futures bet on the Magic? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.