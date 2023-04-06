The New York Islanders (39-30-9) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (45-27-6) at UBS Arena on Thursday, April 6 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and BSSUN, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Islanders fell to the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 in their most recent game, while the Lightning are coming off a 6-3 loss to the New York Rangers.

Lightning vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, MSGSN, and BSSUN Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Islanders (-115) Lightning (-105) 5.5

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have been made an underdog 15 times this season, and won six, or 40.0%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 6-9, a 40.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Lightning have a 51.2% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has combined with its opponent to score more than 5.5 goals in 50 of 78 games this season.

Lightning vs. Islanders Rankings

Islanders Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 226 (23rd) Goals 267 (7th) 209 (6th) Goals Allowed 235 (13th) 33 (31st) Power Play Goals 67 (3rd) 39 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 50 (17th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

Tampa Bay has hit the over in five of its last 10 outings.

The Lightning and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.2 goals in their last 10 games, 0.7 more than the 5.5 over/under in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Lightning and their opponents are scoring 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.

The Lightning's 267 total goals (3.4 per game) are the seventh-most in the NHL.

The Lightning have given up 235 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th.

They have a +32 goal differential, which ranks 11th in the league.

