The Philadelphia 76ers (52-27) will host the Miami Heat (42-37) after winning three straight home games.

Heat vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: TNT

Heat Stats Insights

Miami has compiled a 21-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 27th.

The Heat's 109.1 points per game are only 1.4 fewer points than the 110.5 the 76ers allow to opponents.

Miami has put together a 27-9 record in games it scores more than 110.5 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home the Heat are better offensively, averaging 111.2 points per game, compared to 106.9 away. But they're not as good defensively, allowing 110.3 points per game at home, and 109.4 away.

At home the Heat are collecting 23.8 assists per game, 0.5 more than away (23.3).

Heat Injuries