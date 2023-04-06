The Philadelphia 76ers (52-27) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Miami Heat (42-37) on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is 220.5.

Heat vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -2.5 220.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has played 35 games this season that ended with a point total higher than 220.5 points.

The average over/under for Miami's matchups this season is 218.9, 1.6 fewer points than this game's total.

Miami has gone 28-51-0 ATS this year.

The Heat have been victorious in six, or 27.3%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Miami has won five of its 16 games, or 31.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Heat vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

76ers vs Heat Total Facts Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 49 62% 114.9 224 110.5 220.3 224.2 Heat 35 44.3% 109.1 224 109.8 220.3 219.7

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Heat have hit the over six times.

Against the spread, Miami has had better results away (15-24-0) than at home (13-27-0).

The Heat's 109.1 points per game are only 1.4 fewer points than the 110.5 the 76ers allow.

Miami is 17-19 against the spread and 27-9 overall when it scores more than 110.5 points.

Heat vs. 76ers Betting Splits

76ers and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) 76ers 46-33 29-20 44-35 Heat 28-51 9-10 38-41

Heat vs. 76ers Point Insights

Scoring Insights 76ers Heat 114.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.1 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 38-15 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-19 43-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 27-9 110.5 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 28-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 21-32 30-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 33-20

