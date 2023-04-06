Heat vs. 76ers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 6
The Philadelphia 76ers (52-27) will host the Miami Heat (42-37) after victories in three straight home games. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the 76ers vs. Heat matchup.
Heat vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Heat vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|76ers Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|76ers (-3)
|220
|-145
|+125
|BetMGM
|76ers (-3.5)
|219.5
|-150
|+125
|PointsBet
|76ers (-3.5)
|219.5
|-149
|+130
|Tipico
|76ers (-4.5)
|-
|-175
|+150
Heat vs. 76ers Betting Trends
- The 76ers' +348 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 114.9 points per game (14th in the NBA) while allowing 110.5 per contest (third in the league).
- The Heat put up 109.1 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -61 scoring differential.
- These teams score 224 points per game combined, four more than this game's total.
- Combined, these teams allow 220.3 points per game, 0.3 more points than this matchup's total.
- Philadelphia has put together a 46-33-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Miami has won 28 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 51 times.
Heat and 76ers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Heat
|+13000
|+5000
|-751
|76ers
|+900
|+450
|-20000
