Heat vs. 76ers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Philadelphia 76ers (52-27) are just 3-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Miami Heat (42-37) on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.
Heat vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Heat vs. 76ers Score Prediction
- Prediction: 76ers 115 - Heat 107
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. 76ers
- Pick ATS: 76ers (- 3)
- Pick OU:
Over (219.5)
- The 76ers' .582 ATS win percentage (46-33-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .354 mark (28-47-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Philadelphia (24-20) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3 points or more this season (54.5%) than Miami (7-9) does as a 3+-point underdog (43.8%).
- When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Philadelphia does it more often (51.9% of the time) than Miami (46.8%).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Heat are 7-16, while the 76ers are 41-14 as moneyline favorites.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Heat Performance Insights
- On offense Miami is the worst team in the league (109.1 points per game). But defensively it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).
- The Heat are 25th in the NBA in assists (23.5 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Heat are 18th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.8 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.1%).
- In 2022-23, Miami has attempted 40.5% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 59.5% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 30.2% of Miami's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 69.8% have been 2-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.