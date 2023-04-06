The Philadelphia 76ers (52-27) are just 3-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Miami Heat (42-37) on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

Heat vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Heat vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 115 - Heat 107

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (- 3)

76ers (- 3) Pick OU: Over (219.5)



The 76ers' .582 ATS win percentage (46-33-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .354 mark (28-47-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Philadelphia (24-20) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3 points or more this season (54.5%) than Miami (7-9) does as a 3+-point underdog (43.8%).

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Philadelphia does it more often (51.9% of the time) than Miami (46.8%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Heat are 7-16, while the 76ers are 41-14 as moneyline favorites.

Heat Performance Insights

On offense Miami is the worst team in the league (109.1 points per game). But defensively it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).

The Heat are 25th in the NBA in assists (23.5 per game) in 2022-23.

The Heat are 18th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.8 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.1%).

In 2022-23, Miami has attempted 40.5% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 59.5% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 30.2% of Miami's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 69.8% have been 2-pointers.

