Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Nationals - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Yandy Diaz (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Yandy Díaz At The Plate (2022)
- Diaz had an on-base percentage of .404 while batting .296.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play last year, he ranked 15th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.
- Diaz picked up at least one hit 86 times last year in 139 games played (61.9%), including multiple hits on 43 occasions (30.9%).
- He hit a long ball in 6.5% of his games in 2022 (nine of 139), including 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.1% of his 139 games a year ago, Diaz picked up an RBI (39 times). He also had 13 games with multiple RBIs (9.4%), and three or more RBIs in five games.
- He scored in 53 of 139 games last year (38.1%), including scoring more than once in 11.5% of his games (16 times).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|71
|.252
|AVG
|.332
|.381
|OBP
|.423
|.355
|SLG
|.479
|14
|XBH
|28
|4
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|36
|24/41
|K/BB
|36/39
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|74
|35 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|51 (68.9%)
|16 (24.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|27 (36.5%)
|24 (36.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|29 (39.2%)
|4 (6.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (6.8%)
|14 (21.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (33.8%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Nationals had a collective 7.8 K/9 last season, which ranked 23rd in the league.
- The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.01).
- Nationals pitchers combined to surrender 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
- Corbin (0-1) pitches for the Nationals to make his second start of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went three innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.