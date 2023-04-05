On Wednesday, Yandy Diaz (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate (2022)

  • Diaz had an on-base percentage of .404 while batting .296.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play last year, he ranked 15th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.
  • Diaz picked up at least one hit 86 times last year in 139 games played (61.9%), including multiple hits on 43 occasions (30.9%).
  • He hit a long ball in 6.5% of his games in 2022 (nine of 139), including 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 28.1% of his 139 games a year ago, Diaz picked up an RBI (39 times). He also had 13 games with multiple RBIs (9.4%), and three or more RBIs in five games.
  • He scored in 53 of 139 games last year (38.1%), including scoring more than once in 11.5% of his games (16 times).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
64 GP 71
.252 AVG .332
.381 OBP .423
.355 SLG .479
14 XBH 28
4 HR 5
21 RBI 36
24/41 K/BB 36/39
2 SB 1
Home Away
65 GP 74
35 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 51 (68.9%)
16 (24.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 27 (36.5%)
24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (39.2%)
4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.8%)
14 (21.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (33.8%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals had a collective 7.8 K/9 last season, which ranked 23rd in the league.
  • The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.01).
  • Nationals pitchers combined to surrender 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
  • Corbin (0-1) pitches for the Nationals to make his second start of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went three innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
