On Wednesday, Yandy Diaz (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yandy Díaz At The Plate (2022)

Diaz had an on-base percentage of .404 while batting .296.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play last year, he ranked 15th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.

Diaz picked up at least one hit 86 times last year in 139 games played (61.9%), including multiple hits on 43 occasions (30.9%).

He hit a long ball in 6.5% of his games in 2022 (nine of 139), including 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.1% of his 139 games a year ago, Diaz picked up an RBI (39 times). He also had 13 games with multiple RBIs (9.4%), and three or more RBIs in five games.

He scored in 53 of 139 games last year (38.1%), including scoring more than once in 11.5% of his games (16 times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 64 GP 71 .252 AVG .332 .381 OBP .423 .355 SLG .479 14 XBH 28 4 HR 5 21 RBI 36 24/41 K/BB 36/39 2 SB 1 Home Away 65 GP 74 35 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 51 (68.9%) 16 (24.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 27 (36.5%) 24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (39.2%) 4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.8%) 14 (21.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (33.8%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)