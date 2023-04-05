The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco, who went 0-for-5 with an RBI last time in action, battle Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Wander Franco At The Plate (2022)

Franco hit .277 with 20 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 27 walks.

In 67.1% of his 85 games last season, Franco got a hit. He also had 21 multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in five of 85 games in 2022 (5.9%), including 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Franco picked up an RBI in 29.4% of his 85 games last year, with more than one RBI in 8.2% of those contests (seven). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

In 35 of 85 games last season (41.2%) he touched home plate, and in 10 of those games (11.8%) he scored more than once.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 40 GP 43 .250 AVG .302 .289 OBP .369 .408 SLG .426 16 XBH 13 3 HR 3 17 RBI 16 19/10 K/BB 14/17 4 SB 4 Home Away 40 GP 45 25 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (71.1%) 10 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (24.4%) 17 (42.5%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (40.0%) 2 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.7%) 12 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (28.9%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)