Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Nationals - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco, who went 0-for-5 with an RBI last time in action, battle Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Wander Franco At The Plate (2022)
- Franco hit .277 with 20 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
- In 67.1% of his 85 games last season, Franco got a hit. He also had 21 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in five of 85 games in 2022 (5.9%), including 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Franco picked up an RBI in 29.4% of his 85 games last year, with more than one RBI in 8.2% of those contests (seven). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- In 35 of 85 games last season (41.2%) he touched home plate, and in 10 of those games (11.8%) he scored more than once.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|43
|.250
|AVG
|.302
|.289
|OBP
|.369
|.408
|SLG
|.426
|16
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|16
|19/10
|K/BB
|14/17
|4
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|45
|25 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (71.1%)
|10 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (24.4%)
|17 (42.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (40.0%)
|2 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (6.7%)
|12 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (28.9%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Nationals pitching staff was 23rd in the league last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
- Corbin (0-1) gets the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed three innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
