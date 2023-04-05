(5-0) will play the (1-4) at Nationals Park on Wednesday, April 5 at 1:05 PM ET. Currently sitting at 6 Ks, Shane McClanahan will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the year.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +195 moneyline odds to win. The total for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Rays vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (0-1, 6.00 ERA)

Rays vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays entered a game as favorites 106 times last season and won 63, or 59.4%, of those games.

Last season, the Rays won three of their four games when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

Tampa Bay has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays averaged 0.8 home runs per game when playing on the road last season (68 total in road contests).

Tampa Bay slugged .368 with 2.8 extra-base hits per game in road contests.

The Nationals were chosen as underdogs in 141 games last year and walked away with the win 47 times (33.3%) in those games.

Last year, the Nationals won 14 of 38 games when listed as at least +195 on the moneyline.

Washington averaged 0.9 homers per home game last season (76 total at home).

The Nationals averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game while slugging .377 in home contests.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 3rd Win AL East +270 - 3rd

