How to Watch the Rays vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Washington Nationals will meet on Wednesday at Nationals Park, at 1:05 PM ET, with Yandy Diaz and Lane Thomas among those expected to produce at the plate.
Rays vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays ranked 25th in MLB play with 139 home runs last season. They averaged 0.9 per game.
- Last year the Rays ranked 24th in MLB with a .377 slugging percentage.
- Tampa Bay went 22-13 in games last season when it drew at least five walks.
- Washington scored the 26th-most runs in the majors last season with just 603 (3.7 per game).
- Last year the Rays' .309 on-base percentage ranked 20th in baseball.
- Tampa Bay struck out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.
- Tampa Bay's pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.41 last year, fourth-best in baseball.
- The Rays had a combined WHIP of just 1.147 as a pitching staff, which was the fourth-best in baseball last season.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays will send Shane McClanahan (1-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the lefty threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Tigers
|W 4-0
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|4/1/2023
|Tigers
|W 12-2
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Spencer Turnbull
|4/2/2023
|Tigers
|W 5-1
|Home
|Jeffrey Springs
|Joey Wentz
|4/3/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-2
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Trevor Williams
|4/4/2023
|Nationals
|W 10-6
|Away
|Josh Fleming
|Chad Kuhl
|4/5/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Patrick Corbin
|4/7/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Ken Waldichuk
|4/8/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jeffrey Springs
|Shintaro Fujinami
|4/9/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Drew Rasmussen
|James Kaprielian
|4/10/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Josh Fleming
|Nick Pivetta
|4/11/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Corey Kluber
