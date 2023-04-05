Wednesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (5-0) and the Washington Nationals (1-4) at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-5 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays taking home the win. First pitch is at 1:05 PM on April 5.

The Rays will give the nod to Shane McClanahan against the Nationals and Patrick Corbin.

Rays vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Rays vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Rays Performance Insights

Last season, the Rays were favored 106 times and won 63, or 59.4%, of those games.

Last season, Tampa Bay won three of its four games when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 71.4% chance to win.

With 666 total runs scored last season, Tampa Bay ranked 21st in the majors (4.1 per game).

The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.41).

Rays Schedule