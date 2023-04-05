On Wednesday, Randy Arozarena (coming off going 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Nationals.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate (2022)

Arozarena collected 154 hits and slugged .445.

In 61.9% of his 155 games last season, Arozarena picked up a hit. He also had 41 multi-hit games in 2022.

He took the pitcher deep in 12.3% of his games last season (155 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Arozarena picked up an RBI in 36.1% of his games last year (56 of 155), with two or more RBIs in 22 of those games (14.2%). He had three or more RBIs in seven games.

In 38.7% of his 155 games last season, he touched home plate (60 times). He had 11 games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.1%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 75 GP 78 .264 AVG .261 .332 OBP .326 .442 SLG .448 30 XBH 34 9 HR 11 44 RBI 45 72/27 K/BB 84/21 15 SB 17 Home Away 75 GP 80 47 (62.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 49 (61.3%) 20 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (26.3%) 26 (34.7%) Games w/1+ Run 34 (42.5%) 9 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (12.5%) 25 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (38.8%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)