The Tampa Bay Rays and Manuel Margot, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Manuel Margot At The Plate (2022)

  • Margot hit .274 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 walks.
  • Margot picked up at least one hit 62 times last year in 91 games played (68.1%), including multiple hits on 24 occasions (26.4%).
  • In four of 91 games last year, he homered (4.4%). He went deep in 1.1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • In 34 of 91 games last season (37.4%), Margot drove in a run, and nine of those games (9.9%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.
  • In 29.7% of his games last year (27 of 91), he touched home plate at least one time, and in eight (8.8%) he scored two or more runs.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 43
.262 AVG .287
.317 OBP .337
.314 SLG .439
8 XBH 16
0 HR 4
19 RBI 28
36/12 K/BB 32/13
0 SB 7
Home Away
46 GP 45
30 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (71.1%)
10 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (31.1%)
12 (26.1%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (8.9%)
16 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (40.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combined to surrender 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
  • Corbin (0-1) makes the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when the lefty threw three innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
