How to Watch the Lightning vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Rangers (45-21-11) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (45-26-6) -- who've won three in a row -- on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
You can watch the Rangers attempt to take down the Lightning on TNT and TVAS.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and TVAS
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Lightning vs. Rangers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/29/2022
|Lightning
|Rangers
|2-1 (F/SO) TB
|10/11/2022
|Rangers
|Lightning
|3-1 NYR
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning allow 3.0 goals per game (229 in total), 13th in the league.
- The Lightning are seventh in the NHL in scoring (264 goals, 3.4 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Lightning are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that stretch.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|77
|30
|75
|105
|90
|57
|100%
|Brayden Point
|77
|47
|41
|88
|41
|47
|50.6%
|Steven Stamkos
|76
|33
|47
|80
|51
|26
|54.1%
|Alex Killorn
|77
|24
|35
|59
|53
|39
|100%
|Brandon Hagel
|77
|27
|32
|59
|44
|87
|28.8%
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have conceded 205 total goals (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in league action.
- The Rangers' 257 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Rangers have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 18 goals (1.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that time.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|77
|25
|62
|87
|97
|33
|29.4%
|Mika Zibanejad
|77
|39
|44
|83
|64
|50
|48.7%
|Adam Fox
|77
|12
|55
|67
|74
|84
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|77
|20
|39
|59
|61
|51
|56.4%
|Patrick Kane
|70
|21
|35
|56
|60
|30
|50%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.