The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri, who went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jose Siri At The Plate (2022)

Siri hit .213 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks.

In 44.3% of his games last year (47 of 106), Siri got a base hit, and in 14 of those games (13.2%) he recorded two or more hits.

He hit a home run in eight of 106 games in 2022 (7.5%), including 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 20 of 106 games last season (18.9%), Siri drove in a run, and four of those games (3.8%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.

He scored a run in 40 of 106 games last year, with multiple runs in 12 of those games.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 42 GP 49 .206 AVG .217 .279 OBP .259 .278 SLG .383 5 XBH 17 2 HR 5 5 RBI 19 42/11 K/BB 66/9 11 SB 3 Home Away 47 GP 59 19 (40.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (47.5%) 5 (10.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.3%) 18 (38.3%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (37.3%) 2 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (10.2%) 5 (10.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (25.4%)

