On Wednesday, Isaac Paredes (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Nationals.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate (2022)

Paredes hit .205 with 16 doubles, 20 home runs and 44 walks.

In 43.4% of his games last season (49 of 113), Paredes got a base hit, and in 17 of those games (15.0%) he recorded two or more hits.

He homered in 14.2% of his games last season (113 in all), leaving the ballpark in 5.2% of his plate appearances.

In 23.9% of his 113 games a year ago, Paredes drove in a run (27 times). He also had 11 games with multiple RBIs (9.7%), and three or more RBIs in five games.

He came around to score 38 times in 113 games (33.6%) last season, including seven occasions when he scored more than once (6.2%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 48 GP 58 .210 AVG .202 .320 OBP .292 .510 SLG .378 21 XBH 15 11 HR 9 23 RBI 22 29/20 K/BB 38/24 0 SB 0 Home Away 52 GP 61 20 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (47.5%) 7 (13.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (16.4%) 18 (34.6%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (32.8%) 8 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (13.1%) 14 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (21.3%)

