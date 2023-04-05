Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Nationals - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Isaac Paredes (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Nationals.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate (2022)
- Paredes hit .205 with 16 doubles, 20 home runs and 44 walks.
- In 43.4% of his games last season (49 of 113), Paredes got a base hit, and in 17 of those games (15.0%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He homered in 14.2% of his games last season (113 in all), leaving the ballpark in 5.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 23.9% of his 113 games a year ago, Paredes drove in a run (27 times). He also had 11 games with multiple RBIs (9.7%), and three or more RBIs in five games.
- He came around to score 38 times in 113 games (33.6%) last season, including seven occasions when he scored more than once (6.2%).
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|58
|.210
|AVG
|.202
|.320
|OBP
|.292
|.510
|SLG
|.378
|21
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|22
|29/20
|K/BB
|38/24
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|61
|20 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|29 (47.5%)
|7 (13.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (16.4%)
|18 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (32.8%)
|8 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (13.1%)
|14 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (21.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Nationals pitching staff ranked 23rd in the league last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.01).
- Nationals pitchers combined to surrender 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
- Corbin (0-1) makes the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed three innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
