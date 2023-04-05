Harold Ramirez -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on April 5 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Harold Ramirez At The Plate (2022)

Ramirez hit .300 with 24 doubles, six home runs and 20 walks.

In 66.4% of his 122 games last season, Ramirez got a hit. He also had 34 multi-hit games in 2022.

He hit a home run in 4.9% of his games in 2022 (six of 122), including 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

Ramirez picked up an RBI in 43 games last season out of 122 (35.2%), including multiple RBIs in 9.8% of those games (12 times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..

In 32.8% of his games last year (40 of 122), he touched home plate at least one time, and in five (4.1%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 60 GP 57 .333 AVG .270 .383 OBP .308 .453 SLG .360 17 XBH 13 3 HR 3 28 RBI 31 36/12 K/BB 36/8 2 SB 1 Home Away 63 GP 59 42 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (66.1%) 18 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (27.1%) 23 (36.5%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (28.8%) 3 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.1%) 20 (31.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (39.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)