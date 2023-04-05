Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Nationals - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Brandon Lowe (on the back of going 1-for-5) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Nationals.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate (2022)
- Lowe hit .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- Lowe reached base via a hit in 34 of 65 games last season (52.3%), including multiple hits in 23.1% of those games (15 of them).
- In seven of 65 games last year, he hit a home run (10.8%). He went deep in 3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Lowe drove in a run in 16 of 65 games last year, with multiple RBIs in seven of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He touched home plate in 35.4% of his games last season (23 of 65), with two or more runs on five occasions (7.7%).
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.263
|AVG
|.182
|.320
|OBP
|.298
|.465
|SLG
|.306
|13
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|14
|26/10
|K/BB
|35/17
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|18 (58.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (47.1%)
|10 (32.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (14.7%)
|13 (41.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (29.4%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (8.8%)
|8 (25.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (23.5%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Nationals pitching staff ranked 23rd in MLB last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to surrender 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
- The Nationals will send Corbin (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when the lefty tossed three innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
