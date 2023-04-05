On Wednesday, Brandon Lowe (on the back of going 1-for-5) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

TV Channel: MASN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate (2022)

Lowe hit .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Lowe reached base via a hit in 34 of 65 games last season (52.3%), including multiple hits in 23.1% of those games (15 of them).

In seven of 65 games last year, he hit a home run (10.8%). He went deep in 3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Lowe drove in a run in 16 of 65 games last year, with multiple RBIs in seven of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He touched home plate in 35.4% of his games last season (23 of 65), with two or more runs on five occasions (7.7%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 31 GP 34 .263 AVG .182 .320 OBP .298 .465 SLG .306 13 XBH 7 4 HR 4 11 RBI 14 26/10 K/BB 35/17 1 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 34 18 (58.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (47.1%) 10 (32.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (14.7%) 13 (41.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (29.4%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (8.8%) 8 (25.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (23.5%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)